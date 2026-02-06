GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Stock Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,358 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $40,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 173.4% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $82.31 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

