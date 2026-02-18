Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BWEN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWEN

Broadwind Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Broadwind Energy

Shares of Broadwind Energy stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Broadwind Energy has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 502,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in Broadwind Energy by 124.6% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 323,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 179,382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Broadwind Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) is an engineering and manufacturing company focused on the design, production and service of heavy industrial equipment for energy infrastructure and related markets. The company’s offerings include custom-engineered gearboxes, couplings, hydrodynamic drives and utility-scale wind turbine towers. In addition to new equipment, Broadwind Energy provides aftermarket repair, refurbishment and testing services to support the long-term operation of energy and industrial assets.

The company operates through two principal segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.