Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in United Airlines by 24.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 92.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 22.5% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 175,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $239,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on UAL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.97.

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

