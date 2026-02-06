dForce USD Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $5.25 thousand worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00078866 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005031 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,453,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,453,332 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,453,332.51134857 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.74341699 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.