Science Group (LON:SAG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 551.59 and traded as high as GBX 555. Science Group shares last traded at GBX 541.50, with a volume of 130,785 shares traded.
Science Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 547.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 551.59. The firm has a market cap of £232.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.
About Science Group
Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties. It offers advisory and product/technology development, scientific and regulatory advice, and registration and compliance services. It serves medical, defence and aerospace, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors.
