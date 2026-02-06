Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.01 and traded as low as $38.94. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $39.28, with a volume of 155,131 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tootsie Roll Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $232.71 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,164,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 75.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 203,042 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 121.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 180,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 98.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 156,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1,369,340.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 301,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 301,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based confectionery company best known for producing Tootsie Rolls and Tootsie Pops. Headquartered in Chicago, the company manufactures a broad range of candy products, including fruit-flavored chews, gummies, mints and gum, under a portfolio of well-recognized brands. Its offerings are sold through mass-market retailers, convenience stores, specialty shops and vending channels.

The company traces its origins to 1896 when confectioner Leo Hirschfeld invented the Tootsie Roll in New York City.

