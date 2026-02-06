China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

China Resources Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRPJY opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. China Resources Power has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get China Resources Power alerts:

About China Resources Power

(Get Free Report)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS: CRPJY) is a leading integrated energy company in the People’s Republic of China. A subsidiary of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited, the company is primarily engaged in the development, construction and operation of power generation facilities. Its core business activities include generating and selling electricity and steam to industrial, commercial and residential customers.

The company’s generation portfolio encompasses a diverse mix of thermal, gas, hydro, wind and solar power assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.