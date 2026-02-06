North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Mkm

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Mkm to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on NOA. CIBC dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. ATB Capital set a C$26.00 price objective on North American Construction Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$28.00 price objective on North American Construction Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.06.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NOA
North American Construction Group Stock Up 1.1%
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$317.25 million during the quarter. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 EPS for the current year.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada’s provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to the oil, natural gas and resource companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.