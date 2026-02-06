Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. D. Boral Capital reduced their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4%

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted radiotherapeutics for oncology. Its platform technologies leverage nanoliposomes and microspheres to deliver therapeutic radioisotopes directly to tumor sites. The company’s lead candidate, 90Y-HP-DO3A, is in Phase 2 development for recurrent high-grade gliomas, while its rhenium-based nanoliposome program is under investigation for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and brain metastases.

The pipeline also includes investigational treatments for bone metastases, malignant pleural effusions and other hard-to-treat solid tumors.

