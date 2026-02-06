Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Trading Down 11.6% – Here’s What Happened

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.1050. 594,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,921,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dogness (International) in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dogness (International) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dogness (International) by 687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dogness (International) by 106,624.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Corporation is a provider of pet health and lifestyle products that focuses on smart and interactive solutions for companion animals. The company designs, manufactures and markets a range of pet care products that integrate technology to enhance monitoring, feeding, exercise and enrichment for dogs and cats. Its product portfolio caters to pet owners seeking automated, data-driven tools to support pet well-being and owner convenience.

The company’s offerings include automatic pet feeders and water fountains equipped with programmable schedules, smartphone connectivity and real-time portion controls.

