HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Trading 2.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €82.90 and last traded at €82.70. Approximately 17,263 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of €83.39 and a 200 day moving average of €91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants. The company also provides a range of construction materials and tools stocked and supply services, as well as professional advice for various product ranges and lines of trade, including shell construction and roofing; interior fittings and facades; and civil engineering, and garden and landscape construction materials for construction, conversion, or refurbishment projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.