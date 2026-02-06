ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.88 and last traded at $64.4950. 8,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 14,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.3468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYHG. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, ASL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys. HYHG was launched on May 21, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

