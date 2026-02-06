ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.88 and last traded at $64.4950. 8,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 14,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.24.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Down 1.1%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.3468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile
The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys. HYHG was launched on May 21, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- He just nailed another gold prediction?…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.