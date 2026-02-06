GlobalData (LON:DATA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.80 and last traded at GBX 96.14, with a volume of 4338834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50.

Several analysts recently commented on DATA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GlobalData from GBX 195 to GBX 170 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 price objective on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 target price on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalData currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 195.

The stock has a market capitalization of £670.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development. This model governs everything we do, from how we develop and manage our products, to our approach to sales and customer success, and supporting business operations.

