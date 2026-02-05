Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.740-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PECO shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.82. 1,608,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,212. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 11.51%.Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.