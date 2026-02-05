Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $105.99 and last traded at $104.19, with a volume of 77848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.48.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $41,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 277,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,160.83. The trade was a 0.72% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura L. Whitley purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.51 per share, for a total transaction of $48,755.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,961 shares in the company, valued at $776,277.11. This represents a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,381.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.73.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.52%.The business had revenue of $327.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

