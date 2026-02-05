Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Sells $76,437.66 in Stock

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline Lynette Bradley sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $76,437.66. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,780. This trade represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SBCF traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. 1,221,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,998. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $204.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 15.47%.Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.50 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company through its principal subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, Seacoast National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services across the coastal region of Florida. Its network of branches serves customers from Martin County through Miami-Dade County, offering deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management and payment services to individuals, small businesses and middle-market companies.

In addition to traditional banking, Seacoast offers specialized mortgage lending and wealth management services.

