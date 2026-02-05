Brian Read Sells 3,185 Shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Read sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $32,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,092.48. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Brian Read sold 1,547 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $16,754.01.

On Thursday, January 8th, Brian Read sold 4,748 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $75,065.88.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Brian Read sold 1,863 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $19,319.31.

On Friday, December 12th, Brian Read sold 6,700 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $88,105.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Brian Read sold 371 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $4,403.77.

On Thursday, December 4th, Brian Read sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $97,875.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Brian Read sold 2,057 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $20,199.74.

SERV stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,272,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $684.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.33. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 4,121.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SERV. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, January 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 521,945 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Serve Robotics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,247,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 138,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Serve Robotics by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 560,361 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,840,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 751,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 57,905 shares during the last quarter.

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

