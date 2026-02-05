Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.63, but opened at $57.51. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $56.3380, with a volume of 1,982,883 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.76 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 93.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

