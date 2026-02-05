ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.33, Zacks reports. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 25.76%. ESCO Technologies updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.750-1.850 EPS.

ESCO booked a record > $550 million of orders in Q1, a 143% year-over-year increase (all three segments grew double digits) and said backlog is at record levels, aided by the ESCO Maritime acquisition.

of orders in Q1, a year-over-year increase (all three segments grew double digits) and said backlog is at record levels, aided by the ESCO Maritime acquisition. Strong quarter drove a 35% revenue increase (11% organic), adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 380 bps to 19.4% , and adjusted EPS of $1.64 , enabling management to raise full-year sales and adj. EPS guidance to $7.90–$8.15 .

revenue increase (11% organic), adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 380 bps to , and adjusted EPS of , enabling management to raise full-year sales and adj. EPS guidance to . The Aerospace & Defense segment was a standout with > $380 million of orders (vs. $75M prior year), sales up ~76%, and adjusted EBIT margin of 26.5% , driven by higher commercial OEM build rates and sizable Navy awards (including Virginia-class Block VI and U.K. MOD contracts).

of orders (vs. $75M prior year), sales up ~76%, and adjusted EBIT margin of , driven by higher commercial OEM build rates and sizable Navy awards (including Virginia-class Block VI and U.K. MOD contracts). The Test business continued its recovery with orders up ~17%, sales up ~27%, and margin expansion to 13.8% , and management raised the full-year test revenue outlook to +9–11% growth.

, and management raised the full-year test revenue outlook to growth. Utility Solutions was mixed—Doble showed strength, but renewables (NRG) experienced near-term weakness tied to U.S. tax-credit safe-harbor timing, leaving group sales roughly flat and adjusted EBIT dollars down modestly.

NYSE:ESE traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.15. The company had a trading volume of 238,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,668. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $130.15 and a 1 year high of $241.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Robert J. Phillippy sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $823,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,673.07. This trade represents a 36.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 3,000 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $653,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,819.32. This represents a 12.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,699 shares of company stock worth $4,778,734 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 891,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,129,000 after buying an additional 183,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,210,000 after acquiring an additional 398,926 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,946,000 after acquiring an additional 64,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 110.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,363,000 after purchasing an additional 98,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 176,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers’ critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO’s solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

