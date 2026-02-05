Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $805,898.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 291,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,624,127.80. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $892,206.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $913,284.75.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.44, for a total value of $1,038,147.60.

On Monday, January 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $1,049,568.45.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $966,633.15.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $905,926.35.

On Friday, January 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $926,085.30.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total value of $1,024,503.90.

On Monday, January 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,127,904.75.

On Friday, January 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.15.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,137,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,384. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -138.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.88. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $97.93 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average of $159.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat EPS expectations — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 consensus, showing resilience in profitability metrics despite continued negative net margin and ROE disclosures. This reduces downside risk from weaker-than-expected results. Read More.

Q4 results beat EPS expectations — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 consensus, showing resilience in profitability metrics despite continued negative net margin and ROE disclosures. This reduces downside risk from weaker-than-expected results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Atlassian highlighted enterprise AI positioning via its Williams F1 / Anthropic Claude tie?up — a multi?year pact that raises the company’s profile in AI integrations and could support future product monetization if executed. Read More.

Atlassian highlighted enterprise AI positioning via its Williams F1 / Anthropic Claude tie?up — a multi?year pact that raises the company’s profile in AI integrations and could support future product monetization if executed. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst previews note continued cloud adoption and demand for Jira/Confluence and AI tooling as tailwinds heading into the new fiscal period, which can support revenue stability even if margins remain under pressure. Read More.

Analyst previews note continued cloud adoption and demand for Jira/Confluence and AI tooling as tailwinds heading into the new fiscal period, which can support revenue stability even if margins remain under pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data is effectively zero / immaterial right now — a technical datapoint that doesn’t explain today’s selling pressure. (No external link available in feed.)

Reported short interest data is effectively zero / immaterial right now — a technical datapoint that doesn’t explain today’s selling pressure. (No external link available in feed.) Negative Sentiment: Repeated insider selling by top executives — CEO Michael Cannon?Brookes and co?founder/director Scott Farquhar each sold 7,665 shares in recent filings. Multiple, sizable insider sales are weighing on investor sentiment and likely contributed to near?term price weakness. Read More.

Repeated insider selling by top executives — CEO Michael Cannon?Brookes and co?founder/director Scott Farquhar each sold 7,665 shares in recent filings. Multiple, sizable insider sales are weighing on investor sentiment and likely contributed to near?term price weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price?target revisions have come down: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $146 and BMO lowered theirs to $135 — these reductions, even with constructive ratings, reduce the headline upside and can pressure sentiment. Read More.

Analyst price?target revisions have come down: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $146 and BMO lowered theirs to $135 — these reductions, even with constructive ratings, reduce the headline upside and can pressure sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader sector weakness tied to AI disruption fears — recent reporting shows software/cloud funds and names are being punished amid concern over new AI entrants and feature competition, which has amplified selling pressure across the group, including TEAM. Read More.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

