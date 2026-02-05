Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $239.58 and last traded at $237.6630. Approximately 10,231,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 9,490,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $572.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The company had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,512,000 after buying an additional 7,371,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266,354 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

