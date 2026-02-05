Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) and Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Old Republic International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $3.22 million 0.76 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Old Republic International $9.14 billion 1.12 $935.40 million $3.39 12.20

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Old Republic International has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

10.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Old Republic International shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Old Republic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Republic International has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tian Ruixiang and Old Republic International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 1 0 0 0 1.00 Old Republic International 1 1 0 2 2.75

Old Republic International has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.77%. Given Old Republic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old Republic International is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Old Republic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A Old Republic International 10.24% 16.21% 3.38%

Summary

Old Republic International beats Tian Ruixiang on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, state and local government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance segment offers lenders' and owners' policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

