Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.52 and last traded at $73.87. 16,682,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 12,971,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIS. Freedom Capital upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Down 10.3%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -95.94 and a beta of 3.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Nebius Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.