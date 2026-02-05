Lennox International (NYSE:LII) CAO Sells $136,271.00 in Stock

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Kosel sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.50, for a total value of $136,271.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $584,785. This trade represents a 18.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $20.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $513.79. The stock had a trading volume of 327,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Lennox International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.19 and a fifty-two week high of $689.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.89.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennox International from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Lennox International from $563.00 to $534.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 125.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lennox International by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 92 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

