Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22, FiscalAI reports. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 43.64% and a negative net margin of 7.81%.The company had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Orion Energy Systems’ conference call:
- Orion raised its FY2026 guidance to $84–$86 million in revenue with positive Adjusted EBITDA and set FY2027 targets of $95–$97 million with positive Adjusted EBITDA, signaling management expects continued profitable growth.
- The company reported its fifth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA with Q3 revenue of $21.1 million, net income of $160,000 ($0.04/share), adjusted EBITDA of $761,000, and overall gross margin improvement to 30.9% year-over-year.
- Management highlighted significant project wins and backlog expansion, including a $14–$15 million exterior lighting project (mainly in H1 FY2027) and a $4 million Boston Public Schools EV charging installation, plus growing work in electrical infrastructure and localized battery storage.
- Orion raised approximately $6.4 million by issuing 500,000 shares to fund growth and pay down its revolver, leaving available liquidity of about $11.8 million (down from $13.0 million at year-end), a mixed signal on capitalization and dilution.
Orion Energy Systems Price Performance
Shares of OESX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 102,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,681. The company has a market cap of $48.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of energy-efficient lighting and building controls solutions. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the company specializes in designing, manufacturing and deploying LED lighting fixtures and integrated energy management systems for commercial and industrial customers.
The company’s product portfolio includes a range of LED light fixtures, smart sensors, networked controls and cloud-based energy management software.
