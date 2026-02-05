Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22, FiscalAI reports. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 43.64% and a negative net margin of 7.81%.The company had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Orion Energy Systems’ conference call:

Orion raised its FY2026 guidance to $84–$86 million in revenue with positive Adjusted EBITDA and set FY2027 targets of $95–$97 million with positive Adjusted EBITDA, signaling management expects continued profitable growth.

in revenue with positive Adjusted EBITDA and set FY2027 targets of with positive Adjusted EBITDA, signaling management expects continued profitable growth. The company reported its fifth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA with Q3 revenue of $21.1 million , net income of $160,000 ($0.04/share), adjusted EBITDA of $761,000, and overall gross margin improvement to 30.9% year-over-year.

with Q3 revenue of , net income of $160,000 ($0.04/share), adjusted EBITDA of $761,000, and overall gross margin improvement to 30.9% year-over-year. Management highlighted significant project wins and backlog expansion, including a $14–$15 million exterior lighting project (mainly in H1 FY2027) and a $4 million Boston Public Schools EV charging installation, plus growing work in electrical infrastructure and localized battery storage.

exterior lighting project (mainly in H1 FY2027) and a Boston Public Schools EV charging installation, plus growing work in electrical infrastructure and localized battery storage. Orion raised approximately $6.4 million by issuing 500,000 shares to fund growth and pay down its revolver, leaving available liquidity of about $11.8 million (down from $13.0 million at year-end), a mixed signal on capitalization and dilution.

Shares of OESX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 102,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,681. The company has a market cap of $48.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Orion Energy Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of energy-efficient lighting and building controls solutions. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the company specializes in designing, manufacturing and deploying LED lighting fixtures and integrated energy management systems for commercial and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes a range of LED light fixtures, smart sensors, networked controls and cloud-based energy management software.

