Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.630-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.300-8.700 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on Equifax in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Equifax in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.64.

NYSE:EFX traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. Equifax has a one year low of $166.02 and a one year high of $281.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.55 and its 200-day moving average is $228.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 699.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

