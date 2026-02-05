Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.630-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.300-8.700 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on Equifax in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Equifax in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.64.
Equifax Stock Up 3.7%
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.
Equifax News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: Equifax reported $2.09 EPS and revenue of $1.55B (up ~9% YoY), beating estimates and showing strength in Workforce and USIS businesses — supporting upside to the shares. Equifax projects 2026 profit above estimates after quarterly results beat
- Positive Sentiment: Cloud, AI and product momentum: Management highlighted AI-driven product innovation and ~90% revenue running on the new Equifax Cloud, which management says is driving new offerings and efficiency gains. Equifax Says AI Tools Help Drive New Product Innovation to Record High
- Positive Sentiment: Business development: Equifax expanded a partnership to deliver broader consumer financial solutions, which could help cross-sell and support revenue growth. Gen and Equifax Expand Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Solutions for Consumers’ Financial Lives
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets but mostly kept positive ratings — RBC cut to $222 (outperform), Wells Fargo to $240 (overweight), Needham to $265 (buy); targets remain meaningfully above the current price, signaling continued analyst conviction despite pruning. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Equifax After Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance was cautious: Equifax gave Q1 EPS guidance below consensus (1.63–1.73 vs. ~1.78), which can pressure short-term expectations even as full-year EPS guidance was essentially in line. Equifax Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Jump 9% Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/political risk: Senators publicly accused Equifax of “price?gouging” related to Medicaid work?requirement data, raising potential regulatory scrutiny that likely weighed on the stock in early trading. Senators Accuse Equifax of ‘Price-Gouging’ Medicaid Programs
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 699.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.
The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.
