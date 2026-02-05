UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Price

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cfra Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $89.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.57. 3,327,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,332. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.02 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 9.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $456,490.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,176.62. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $307,974.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,638.72. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,338,198,000 after acquiring an additional 389,168 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,272,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $944,711,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,381,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $337,292,000 after purchasing an additional 168,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,295,000 after purchasing an additional 436,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Skyworks Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and upbeat guidance — Skyworks reported $1.54 EPS and $1.04B revenue (both above consensus) and issued Q2 EPS guidance of $1.04 (vs. ~0.82 consensus) and revenue guidance above estimates; this drove the initial bullish reaction. Skyworks forecasts upbeat earnings (Reuters)

Q1 earnings beat and upbeat guidance — Skyworks reported $1.54 EPS and $1.04B revenue (both above consensus) and issued Q2 EPS guidance of $1.04 (vs. ~0.82 consensus) and revenue guidance above estimates; this drove the initial bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullish notes remain — Craig Hallum and KeyCorp continue to show upside (Craig Hallum set a $75 PT / buy; KeyCorp kept an overweight stance with $75 PT), supporting investor optimism about iPhone/5G end-market demand. Craig Hallum $75 PT (AmericanBankingNews)

Analyst bullish notes remain — Craig Hallum and KeyCorp continue to show upside (Craig Hallum set a $75 PT / buy; KeyCorp kept an overweight stance with $75 PT), supporting investor optimism about iPhone/5G end-market demand. Positive Sentiment: Dividend yield visible to income investors — Skyworks announced a quarterly dividend ($0.71; ~4.8% yield annualized), which can attract yield-focused buyers alongside the earnings beat.

Dividend yield visible to income investors — Skyworks announced a quarterly dividend ($0.71; ~4.8% yield annualized), which can attract yield-focused buyers alongside the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus stance is “Hold” — Brokerages on average list a “hold” rating on SWKS, reflecting mixed views despite the beat; this limits upside from broad analyst upgrades. Average rating “Hold” (AmericanBankingNews)

Consensus stance is “Hold” — Brokerages on average list a “hold” rating on SWKS, reflecting mixed views despite the beat; this limits upside from broad analyst upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and transcripts available — Management commentary emphasized strong mobile/iPhone demand and 5G tailwinds; useful for confirming sustainability of guidance but not a catalyst by itself. Earnings call transcript (Yahoo Finance)

Conference call and transcripts available — Management commentary emphasized strong mobile/iPhone demand and 5G tailwinds; useful for confirming sustainability of guidance but not a catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target cuts — Several major firms trimmed targets (Citigroup to $63, JPMorgan to $65, TD Cowen to $65), signaling caution about near-term upside and putting downward pressure on the stock. JPMorgan PT lowered to $65 (AmericanBankingNews)

Multiple price?target cuts — Several major firms trimmed targets (Citigroup to $63, JPMorgan to $65, TD Cowen to $65), signaling caution about near-term upside and putting downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Other analyst downgrades/expectation cuts — Citigroup and TD Cowen reductions, plus reports that Morgan Stanley trimmed expectations, add to the cautious tone among sell?side investors. Citigroup PT cut to $63 (AmericanBankingNews)

Other analyst downgrades/expectation cuts — Citigroup and TD Cowen reductions, plus reports that Morgan Stanley trimmed expectations, add to the cautious tone among sell?side investors. Negative Sentiment: Inventory and Y/Y revenue decline — While results beat, revenue was down ~3.1% year-over-year and some coverage noted rising inventory levels, which could worry investors about near-term demand normalization. Inventory levels increased (MSN)

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.