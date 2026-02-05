Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 30.250- EPS.

The Cigna Group reported full-year adjusted revenue of $275 billion (11% growth) and adjusted EPS of $29.84 for 2025, and guided to at least $30.25 adjusted EPS for 2026 while returning over $5 billion to shareholders in 2025.

Management announced a global FTC settlement resolving PBM matters (including the insulin case) that it says will deliver roughly $7 billion in out-of-pocket relief over 10 years and provides regulatory clarity that aligns with Cigna's new rebate‐free PBM model, which Cigna plans to adopt for its fully insured book in 2027 and for at least 50% of Evernorth by end‐2028.

Ascent GPO capabilities will be moved from Switzerland to the U.S., which management said could raise the company's effective tax rate by up to about 1% over time if not mitigated.

Evernorth’s specialty and care services remain a key growth driver (14% revenue growth; specialty scripts +13% in 2025), now representing roughly 35% of the company and supported by biosimilar uptake and strategic investments like Shields Health Solutions.

The quarter included after?tax special items of $483 million ($1.82 per share), and management plans back?half weighted investments to build the rebate?free PBM infrastructure that could pressure early?2026 earnings and cash flow (2026 operating cash flow guide of ~$9 billion vs $9.6 billion in 2025).

CI stock traded up $10.64 on Thursday, reaching $282.35. 2,079,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.37 and a 200-day moving average of $283.96. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 180.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $10,287,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 402,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. UBS Group set a $294.00 target price on Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.84.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

