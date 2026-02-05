iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 70,784 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the previous session’s volume of 20,347 shares.The stock last traded at $94.0660 and had previously closed at $94.75.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

