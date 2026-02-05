Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 86,124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the previous session’s volume of 21,182 shares.The stock last traded at $8.49 and had previously closed at $8.54.

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Continental from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Continental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.17). Continental had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental AG, trading on the OTC market under the ticker CTTAY, is a global technology company renowned for its wide range of automotive and industrial products. The company’s core businesses include the design, development, and manufacturing of tires for passenger cars, commercial trucks, and specialty applications, as well as advanced automotive systems such as braking solutions, vehicle stability controls, sensors and electronic safety devices.

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Hanover, Germany, Continental began as a rubber manufacturer before pioneering pneumatic tires in the late 19th century.

