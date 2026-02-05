Syscoin (SYS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.83 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,409.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.81 or 0.00729739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00019495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 848,972,568 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

