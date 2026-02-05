Analysts’ Downgrades for February 5th (BAB, COLD, CTVA, DOC, EMR, ENGIY, EONGY, EQNR, EXR, FIBK)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 5th:

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has GBX 1,554 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,338.

Get Babcock International Group PLC alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $170.00 price target on the stock.

ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $143.00 target price on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 3,800 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,400.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $204.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $166.00.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Corporation currently has $310.00 price target on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $155.00 price target on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.40 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.