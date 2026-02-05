Coinmetro Token Price Reaches $0.0510 on Exchanges (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $194.45 million and $26.99 thousand worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002180 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 312,537,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 312,537,680.93 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.05126387 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $24,887.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinmetro Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinmetro Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinmetro Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

