Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Shell had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.82 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Shell's conference call:

Shell hit the lower end of its CMD25 cost target early, delivering $5.1 billion of structural cost reductions by end‑2025 and plans to reach $5–$7 billion by 2028, signaling stronger operating leverage and margin upside.

The company maintained disciplined capital allocation with a $20–$22 billion cash CapEx range, increased the dividend by 4% and launched a $3.5 billion buyback (to be completed by Q1 results), while delivering shareholder distributions at the top of the 40%–50% of CFFO target range.

Progress on emissions goals continues: ~70% of the Scope 1&2 net reduction target to 2030 achieved, product carbon intensity down 9% year‑on‑2016, customer use emissions down 18%, and 100% elimination of routine flaring in upstream—supporting Shell's ESG credentials and transition positioning.

The Chemicals segment remained weak in 2025 due to low margins and operational underperformance; management is prioritizing restructuring, cost and CapEx cuts and has not ruled out unit shutdowns to reach free cash flow neutrality, indicating continued near‑term headwinds.

Reserve life and R/P declined (reserve life ~7.8 years, down ~15%), but management says targeted high‑margin deepwater bolt‑ons, divestments (e.g., SPDC, Adura JV) and selective M&A/exploration should close short‑term gaps while keeping a value‑accretive, patient approach to longer‑term resource replenishment.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,099,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,728. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Shell from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell’s principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

