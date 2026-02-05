Dero 1-Day Volume Hits $4.63 Thousand (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Dero has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $4.63 thousand worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,409.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.81 or 0.00729739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00497775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00080399 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.53 or 0.00341614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00012779 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.