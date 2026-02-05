Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $60.26 million and $200.00 thousand worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.53 or 0.00341614 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

