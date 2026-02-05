Goldfinch (GFI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.77 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $266.36 thousand worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,431,777 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

