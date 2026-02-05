DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) Trading Down 25% Over Last 7 Days

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, DeepBook Protocol has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBook Protocol has a market capitalization of $130.37 million and $22.43 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBook Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepBook Protocol Profile

DeepBook Protocol launched on October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,781,258,598 tokens. The official website for DeepBook Protocol is deepbook.tech. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui.

Buying and Selling DeepBook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,781,258,598.22222 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.02806869 USD and is down -5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $21,762,402.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

