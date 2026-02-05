Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.73 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 47.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 72.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $8.73 million and $3.11 thousand worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.53 or 0.00341614 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009058 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is btgofficial.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

