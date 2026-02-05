AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLVLY. Zacks Research raised AB Volvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AB Volvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of AB Volvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AB Volvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AB Volvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB Volvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AB Volvo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. AB Volvo had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.47%.The business had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Volvo

AB Volvo (Volvo Group) is a Swedish multinational manufacturing company headquartered in Gothenburg. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of commercial vehicles and related systems, including heavy- and medium-duty trucks, buses, and construction equipment. In addition to vehicles and machinery, Volvo supplies marine and industrial power systems through its Volvo Penta division and offers parts, service, telematics and financing solutions to commercial customers worldwide.

Key product and business lines include Volvo Trucks and Mack-branded heavy trucks, a global bus and coach offering, Volvo Construction Equipment, and power systems for marine and industrial applications.

