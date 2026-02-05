Lumia Trading Down 24.6% This Week (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Lumia has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lumia has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumia Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,846,221 tokens. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. Lumia’s official message board is blog.lumia.org. Lumia’s official website is lumia.org.

Buying and Selling Lumia

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 141,996,021.73127738 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 0.07280336 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,409,058.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

