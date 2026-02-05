Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $17.40 Million Stock Position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF $DIVZ

Titleist Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,478 shares during the period. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF worth $17,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000,000 after buying an additional 430,496 shares during the period.

Get TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF alerts:

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DIVZ opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $228.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.65. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th.

(Free Report)

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market. DIVZ was launched on Jan 27, 2021 and is managed by TrueShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.