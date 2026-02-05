Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Mizuho

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 214,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 469,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,816,000 after purchasing an additional 215,875 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 8,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

