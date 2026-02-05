Triglav Investments D.O.O. Acquires 11,217 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 32.0% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of AZN stock opened at $187.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $582.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 16.17%.The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

