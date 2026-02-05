iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 302,825 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 348,609 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 655,199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IBTI opened at $22.32 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
