iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 302,825 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 348,609 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 655,199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTI opened at $22.32 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.