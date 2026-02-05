Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 17.6%

NYSE:BSX opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.