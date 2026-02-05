Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declines By 12.9%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 61,343 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 70,444 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,320 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,320 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AVAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE AVAL opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.64. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 51.5% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 62,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

