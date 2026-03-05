John Hancock Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCR) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

John Hancock Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 679 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 29th total of 849 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 232 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

John Hancock Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHCR opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. John Hancock Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Core Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Core Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Core Bond ETF by 298.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares during the period.

John Hancock Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Core Bond ETF (JHCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in US investment-grade bonds, maintaining a focus on sound credit quality. The fund aims to provide a high level of current income while prioritizing the preservation of capital and liquidity JHCR was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.

