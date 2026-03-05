Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 13,949 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,916,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,185,344,000 after buying an additional 1,243,862 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,480,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,772,000 after acquiring an additional 148,559 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,253,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,053,000 after acquiring an additional 308,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,084,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,066,000 after acquiring an additional 185,995 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,030,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,603,000 after acquiring an additional 340,902 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

