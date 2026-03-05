Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 39,144 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,144 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of General Dynamics worth $527,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 80.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $1,524,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,997.44. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key General Dynamics News

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.26.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $365.39 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $369.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

